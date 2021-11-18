KCBI Afternoons

We Should Always Feel A Little Out Of Place

By November 18, 2021 No Comments

You may feel out of place a lot of the time, but I’m here to tell you that exactly how you should feel.

Over the past 7 years since my husband passed away, I’ve moved around quite a bit. After a few stops, I got to Texas as fast as I could and as much as I love it, I have to admit I always feel a little out of place. But I think that’s exactly where we should land as believers. We aren’t residents of earth just trying to make our way to heaven, you and I are are residents of heaven just trying to navigate this temporary home called earth.

You May Also Like

KCBI Afternoons

A Child’s Secret Super Power

KCBI Afternoons
KCBI AfternoonsNovember 16, 2021
KCBI Afternoons

Gratitude Literally Changes Your Mind

KCBI Afternoons
KCBI AfternoonsNovember 9, 2021
KCBI Afternoons

What Is “The 5 O’Clock Refresh”?

KCBI Afternoons
KCBI AfternoonsNovember 3, 2021
X