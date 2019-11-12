A fourteen-year-old boy was in a terrible accident this past May, leaving him paralyzed. His father, who I’ve come know through 90.9 KCBI FM and Facebook, shared this morning that he is not feeling as prayerful as he did in the earlier months.

Maybe you’ve been there. Maybe you have prayed for something–healing, deliverance, reconciliation–for so long that you feel like your prayers are futile. Can I encourage you today? God’s ability to work powerfully in your life has nothing to do with whether or not you “feel it.” You will go through periods where you run out of words, but the Spirit takes your wordless heart groans, carries them to the throne of God, and sets them before the Father as incense (Rom 8:26, 27; Ps. 141:1-2).

Not only that, but Jesus, the author and perfector of your faith, sits at the right hand of the Father interceding for you, for it is what he lives to do (Heb. 7:25). I’ve said it a million times and I’ll say it a million more: we walk by faith, not feelings. You are kept; you are held. And if you need prayer today, let me know in the comments. You don’t have to tell me why: the Spirit already knows. It’s my joy and my honor today to lift you up before your Heavenly Father.

