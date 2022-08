Yesterday, Caryn attended the funeral of a friend who had two sisters. Naturally, they were bawling their eyes out and one thing that Caryn realized after losing her dad a few years back is the importance of the ministry of presence. Romans 12:15 reminds us:

“Rejoice with those who rejoice; mourn with those who mourn.” – Romans 12:15

Be thoughtful. Be compassionate. Be quick to lend a helping hand or a shoulder to cry on. To weep with those who weep is part of being family in the body of Christ.