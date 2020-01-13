Welcome The New Co-Host Of The KCBI Morning Show, Don Burns!

KCBI Family, we have a new family member! Don Burns actually used to work for KCBI/KCRN back in the late 1990’s and has been all around the country during his radio career. His latest stop was at Shine.FM in Illinois and we’re so glad to welcome him to the team! Don’s life experience and testimony will certainly bring a new element to the Morning Show and we’re super excited to see how God uses him to speak life into you.

We hope and pray as you continue to listen to the Rebecca & Burns Morning Show that you would be encouraged and inspired to pursue God like never before and that you would come to know that a life in Christ is the greatest thing you could ever ask for!