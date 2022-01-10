Welcome To The Future With Jay Allen: 3D Printed Houses

When April Stringfield took the keys to her new 3 bedroom house in Virginia, a special bit of history was made.

The new home for April and her 13-year old son is the first one constructed by Habitat for Humanity on the East Coast using 3D printing.

With lumber prices high, Habitat for Humanity saved an estimated 15% per square foot compared to their normal building costs.

The 1,200 square-foot house featuring 2 full bathrooms uses concrete, which retains temperature better than wood, and will save on heating and cooling costs. It’s also more resistant to tornado and hurricane damage.

A concrete-constructed home is also the same type April fondly remembers that her great-grandmother owned—and she’s excited to carry on the tradition.

Amazingly the entire skeleton was built in just 12 hours, shaving off around 4 weeks of building time, using the printer machinery of a Virginia company called Alquist. There is even a miniature 3D printer that comes with the house that could reprint parts like light switch covers, if she needs a repair.

The addition of solar panels and a smart home system based on proprietary technology from Virginia Tech will ensure April and her son enjoy low energy costs while still maintaining comfort.

