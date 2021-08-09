Jay Allen

Welcome To The Future With Jay Allen: 3D Printed Organs

By August 9, 2021 No Comments

Cover photo courtesy of the Regulatory Review

In the near future, 3D printing is set to revolutionize organ transplants and prosthetics.

In 2019, researchers at Israel’s Tel Aviv University created the world’s first 3D-printed heart using a patient’s own cells and other biological materials, eliminating the risk of implant rejection.

Scientists have also developed 3D-printed corneas, bone matrices and cartilage derived from stem cells, as well as 3D-printed skin cells. There are always new developments in this exciting field, and 3D printing is also being implemented to create increasingly realistic models of organs for training purposes.

If you’d like to read more about this amazing invention, click here!

 

