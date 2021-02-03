Welcome To The Future With Jay Allen: Airbag Jeans

*Cover photo courtesy of Airbag Inside Sweden AB*

Strapping on a leather suit can protect you from a nasty case of road rash should you wipe out on a motorcycle, but that’s about it. For more robust protection during a crash, several companies have been developing airbag technology for motorcycles, including a pair of inflatable jeans designed to protect a rider’s legs.

Surrounding a driver or passenger in a car in life-saving airbags is relatively easy; they’re surrounded by doors, roofs, and dashboards that provide lots of places to covertly stash airbag devices that can cushion them from several sides during a crash. For motorcycles, the safety devices are a lot harder to implement. Years ago Honda developed a bike with an airbag integrated just above the fuel tank that cushions the rider’s chest in an accident, but it was really only useful for head-on collisions where the rider’s momentum would throw them forward into the handlebars.

A more reliable airbag alternative for motorcyclists has been jackets that inflate around a rider during an accident, thoroughly protecting their torso no matter what direction an impact occurs from. The earliest designs required a physical tether to the motorcycle so sensors in the bike could tell the jacket when to inflate, but they’ve since been refined to be completely standalone, incorporating their own motion and impact sensors so they know exactly when to inflate, no matter what type of bike is being ridden. The only problem is that an inflatable jacket does nothing to protect a rider’s legs.

Given a rider’s legs are often the first part of their bodies to make impact with the ground during an accident (a problem that’s exacerbated with the added weight of the motorcycle itself on top of them when a bike topples) airbag jeans sound like a product that probably should have been invented days after the first motorcycles actually hit the road. But they’re only now being developed by a company called Airbag Inside Sweden AB who creates reinforced safety clothing for riders under the brand MO’CYCLE.

