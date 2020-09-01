Welcome To The Future With Jay Allen: Amazon Delivery Drones Are One Step Closer

Amazon Prime Air has cleared a regulatory hurdle, moving the online retail giant one step closer to dropping packages off at your doorstep with drones. The US Federal Aviation Administration on Saturday issued Amazon Prime Air a “Part 135 air carrier certificate,” allowing it to begin commercial drone deliveries in the US.

FAA approval doesn’t mean everyone’s Amazon packages are going to be regularly delivered by drone right away. Amazon said it’ll take more time and work before its drone operations are ready to scale, but this approval will allow it to start testing customer deliveries.

Amazon has talked up its drone delivery plans since 2013. The company has already piloted 30-minute deliveries in England and tested the service in controlled settings in the US. Prime Air is the third company to be cleared by the FAA for commercial drone deliveries, joining Alphabet’s Wing and UPS.

