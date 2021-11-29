Jay Allen

Welcome To The Future With Jay Allen: Apple’s Computerized Glasses

By November 29, 2021 No Comments

Apple’s computerized glasses will be as powerful as its Mac computers and launch at the end of 2022.

The huge processing power (thanks to their new M1 chip) will help the glasses stand out from competitors since they’ll perform intensive tasks without a connection to a smartphone or computer. Previous reports said the glasses would need a connection to an iPhone in order to work.

Apple’s glasses are said to make use of augmented reality, which is the technology that overlays digital images on top of the real world. The company has supported augmented reality on the iPhone for several years, but computerized glasses have the potential to open up even more uses for the technology.

To read more about their latest announcement, click here!

