Welcome To The Future With Jay Allen: AR Contact Lenses

It’s a new feature at KCBI that we’re calling “Welcome To The Future with Jay Allen” where we ask our tech expert/millennial Jay Allen to highlight something going on in our world that is just shockingly futuristic. Today’s edition focuses on a company called Mojo Vision that displayed a really cool invention at this year’s CES 2020 (Consumer Electronics Show) in Las Vegas and that was the AR Contact Lense!

For one, you’re probably wondering what AR (Augmented Reality) even is so let me give you a brief overview of what it is:

“A technology that superimposes a computer-generated image on a user’s view of the real world, thus providing a composite view.” (Oxford Dictionary)

Sounds like science fiction doesn’t it? Basically what these contact lenses do is give the user the ability to not only see clearly, but it also can translate languages in real-time, tag faces and remember people’s names for you, as well as highlight facial expressions/non-verbal cues!

Photo: Tekla Perry | The Mojo Lens from Mojo Vision uses a microdisplay, image sensor, and other electronics built into contact lenses to highlight the edges of nearby objects and to display text and other images to the wearer.

You might also be wondering how they charge or even if these contact lenses will be heavier in your eye than a normal lens. For one, Mojo has come out to release that these contact lenses will not feel any different and as of right now, they wirelessly charge.

While this is exciting, this product still needs approval from the FDA to be considered for mass production so it may be a little while before you see this available for purchase. Talk about 20/20 vision!