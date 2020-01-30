Welcome To The Future With Jay Allen: Artificial Kidney Implants

It’s another edition of “Welcome To The Future with Jay Allen” and today he highlighted an invention that will truly be life-changing as well as life-saving in the medical field. According to their website, The Kidney Project is a national research project with a goal to create a small, surgically implanted, and free-standing bioartificial kidney to treat end-stage renal disease (ESRD).

Here’s a small video below if you’d like to understand more about what all that entails.

Their website also goes on to say, “The bioartificial kidney will give ESRD patients new hope beyond the short-term solution of renal dialysis and the longer-term, but impermanent, solution of a living kidney transplant for which donor organs are limited.”

Naturally, as this invention progresses and becomes more widely used in the medical field, it’s expected to save health care customers BIG money when it comes to treating kidney disease, renal failure, and other illnesses related to kidneys.