Welcome To The Future With Jay Allen: Autonomous Lawnmowers

There’s nothing like the look and smell of freshly cut grass, but unless you’re paying for a professional landscaping service, you’ll have to put in the time to keep your lawn in tip-top shape. You can spend hours every week doing the work yourself, the old-fashioned way, or you can invest in a robot lawn mower to do the job for you.

Available for lawns of all shapes and sizes, robot lawn mowers are relatively easy to set up and program, and because they’re powered by rechargeable battery packs, they’re super quiet, which means you can let them do their thing at any hour of the day without bothering the neighbors. They don’t come cheap, however, and you’ll pay more for features like rain and anti-theft sensors, Bluetooth or Wi-Fi connectivity, a mobile app, and flexible scheduling capabilities.

You’ll also pay more for a model that can handle larger lawns that have steep grades and obstructions such as flower beds, trees, and ornamental decorations.

