Welcome To The Future With Jay Allen: Balloon-Powered Internet

A fleet of balloons has begun providing internet service to remote areas of Kenya, Google’s Project Loon and Telkom Kenya announced.

It’s the first balloon-powered internet to launch in Africa, and the first non-emergency commercial deployment in the world, the two companies said. According to a statement, the project will use a fleet of 35 or more balloons floating 20 kilometers above ground, in constant motion in the stratosphere, to provide 4G LTE service spanning 50,000 square kilometers across central and western Kenya.

The balloons are made from polyethylene sheets and are about the size of tennis courts. Only 28% of Africa’s 1.3 billion people have access to the internet, according to a 2019 report by the Alliance for Affordable Internet. Loon and Telkom Kenya are hoping to close this gap.

If you’d like to read the full story found on CNN, you can click here!