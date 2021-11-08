Welcome To The Future With Jay Allen: Burrito Delivery Robot

North Texas isn’t known for its burritos. The region has excellent tacos, but usually when I think of burritos, I think of West Texas. The Permian Basin and El Paso each have their own distinct burrito style—the former is as fat as a dachshund and packed with a daunting number of ingredients, while the latter is smaller and usually has only one filling.

Happily for those of us who don’t live out west, these options are starting to spread to other parts of the state. Some of the best are at Taqueria Los Angeles in Plano. Its burritos are rolled-tortilla gold.

However, there was one more surprise in store, their food is delivered via an autonomous robot cart, a sort of BurritoBot 3000, if you will.

Beep boop beep. This is service. pic.twitter.com/IpMKzHBJgt — José R. Ralat (@TacoTrail) November 4, 2021

The Plano joint is an open secret of sorts. Taqueria Los Angeles didn’t gain much visibility until March 2019, thanks in part to a hard push via its Instagram account. Since then, it’s been on an upward trajectory with some reimagining of the business. The pandemic forced the restaurant to trim the menu and eliminate many of the platters. They removed most of the tables from the dining room and introduced a variety of difficult specials and that’s when they got the idea for the delivery robot.

It was meant to streamline operations, not to replace employees. The staff actually asked them to keep the robot around since it made work easier for everybody on shift. They said they might even add more in the future!

Oh, did I mention they accept cryptocurrency too? Since the owner invests heavily into Dogecoin and other digital money markets, including the well-known Bitcoin, he decided to allow customers the ability to pay with it should they choose. However you want to pay for your burrito, you’ll doubtlessly be impressed with it and with Taqueria Los Angeles.

Thank you to Texas Monthly for this amazing story. If you’d like to read the full article, you can click here!