Welcome To The Future With Jay Allen: Cashier-Less 7-Eleven Store

Whether you want to believe it or not, the future is here and more things are going to continue to change as technology continues to innovate. It has already dramatically changed the way we buy things considering that the days of having human cashiers at stores are coming closer and closer to an end. Recently, a new 7-Eleven store has opened up in our area (Irving), but there is something different about this one: it doesn’t have a human cashier!

Here is what CBS 11 DFW had to say about it recently in their coverage of the store opening:

“The pilot store, at 7-Eleven headquarters in Irving, uses a mixture of algorithms and predictive technology to separate individual customers and their purchases from others in the store. The concept location offers some of the most popular products sold at traditional 7-Eleven stores, including drinks, snacks, groceries, and non-food items. But there are requirements to actually shop in the cashier-less store. To test the store, employees must download an app, sign up, and check-in at the store before shopping. The receipt for the purchase automatically appears in the app when the customer exits.”

Isn’t this crazy how far technology has come? All I have to say is welcome to the future ladies and gentlemen!