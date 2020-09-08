Welcome To The Future With Jay Allen: Coffee Power

London’s coffee industry creates over 200,000 tonnes of waste every year, so what do we do with it? Entrepreneur Arthur Kay’s big idea is to use his company, bio-bean, to turn 85 percent of coffee waste into bio-fuels for heating buildings and powering transport. Now they are the world’s largest recycler of coffee grounds.

The UK consumes 95 million cups of coffee every day, creating hundreds of thousands of tonnes of spent coffee grounds every year. Much of this discarded resource ends up in landfill emitting harmful greenhouse gases, including methane.

Bio-bean works with the biggest companies in the UK to transform these spent coffee grounds into value at an industrial scale, giving new life to a material previously considered waste.

