Welcome To The Future With Jay Allen: Copy & Paste Scanner

Ever wished to have a smart scanning and printing tool to help you go about your business with the desired convenience? If yes, “Copy & Paste” can be the right answer to your needs. What I like the most in this scanning and printing tool is the ability to transfer the images and text from one source to the other pretty fast. Not to mention, you can also use it to print directly into your notebook, thereby eliminating the requirement for an additional paper. So, no more expensive printer or heavy photocopier machines!

A button on the underside activates the scan function.

A button on the top activates the print function.

Copy & Paste can print directly into one’s notebook; additional paper is not required.

