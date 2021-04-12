Jay Allen

Welcome To The Future With Jay Allen: Driverless Cars In Arlington

By April 12, 2021 No Comments

Starting last month, the City of Arlington’s RAPID service provides autonomous vehicle (AV) rides in Downtown Arlington and on the University of Texas at Arlington’s (UTA) campus. With grant funding from the Federal Transit Administration and by partnering with Via TransportationMay Mobility, and UTA, the City is offering one the country’s first on-demand AV services, linked with an existing transportation service.

Using the Via app or by calling 817-784-7382, you can select an AV ride within the service area and test out this innovative technology!

To learn more about how the City of Arlington is helping innovate the future of technology, click here!

 

