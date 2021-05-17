Welcome To The Future With Jay Allen: Facebook’s Prayer Posts

Facebook is currently testing a new feature where users can ask for or respond to prayer requests. “Prayer posts” allows users to post their own prayers or click a “pray” button that lets others know they are praying over the request.

The new feature was inspired by the way many users relied on Facebook and other social media platforms to stay connected to one another throughout the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Facebook users made more group calls through Messenger, Facebook’s private messaging app, during the week of Easter and Passover than ever before, as seen in Facebook’s 2020 Year in Review. Additionally, spiritual or religious-affiliated Facebook pages hosted more Facebook Live broadcasts than years prior.

The disconnect caused by social distancing caused many families and organizations to reevaluate how they interacted with one another. Social media became the “unsung hero” of the crisis by allowing loved ones to stay as close as possible.

The new feature is currently still in the testing phase, and most users won’t see it for a while. Until then, you will just have to ask for prayer the old-fashioned way: at the end of your weekly small group meeting.

If you want to read the original article from Relevant Magazine, you can click here!