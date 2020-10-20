Welcome To The Future With Jay Allen: Google’s New “Hum To Search” Feature

Google has finally launched the perfect feature for when a song is stuck in your head but you don’t know any of the words.

“Hum to search” launched on both the Google app for iOS and Android and according to Google’s blog, users can also whistle or sing directly into the mic to identify a song.

The technology works like this: the user can hum (whistle, or sing) for 10-15 seconds, and then Google’s technology takes the song’s melody and turns it into a numbers-based sequence.

From there, the sequence can be used to “identify songs based on a variety of sources, including humans singing, whistling or humming, as well as studio recordings,” according to Google’s announcement. The sequence also strips away any other outside noise, like accompanying instruments.

