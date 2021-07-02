Welcome To The Future With Jay Allen: Headphone Translators

This one is specifically designed for globetrotter or someone who has to often interact with people coming from different parts of the world. This invention is designed to be a top a notch translation tool that excels in translating languages. With a fully customizable setting, the translator allows you to fine-tune everything in line with your needs. With most options, you can comfortably wear it for long and that’s not all! It can also give a stiff competition to various Bluetooth wireless headphones in terms of fast pairing and long battery life. Here is just one example of a company called Waverly Labs who is looking to break down language barriers in a whole new way.

