Welcome To The Future With Jay Allen: Hyper-Personalized Medicine

Imagine that you can get medication that was customized for a rare disease or genetic mutation. This capability is no longer only a figment of someone’s imagination—it’s possible. When medicine is tailored to the exact needs of a single patient, it will make treatment and cures possible for ailments that went untreated in the past. Hyper-personalized medicine will bring hope to many who suffered from incurable diseases.

If you’d like to see a more in-depth explanation, enjoy this video from Dr. Abigail Berman, Associate Director, Clinical, of the Penn Center for Precision Medicine. Also, read more about this innovation here!

