Welcome To The Future With Jay Allen: Infinity Game Table

*Photo courtesy of Arcade1Up*

The idea behind the Infinity Game Table is pretty simple: Play any board game you want — but the games are digital on a large touchscreen table. No pieces to set up, no cards to shuffle and no one has to be the banker. Just gather the family around and dive in. And the family doesn’t have to be in the same home. Table owners can play with each other online.

The table’s offerings go beyond Hasbro games. The company is also working on titles such as Pandemic and Ticket to Ride, and the table has plenty of card games and table-top staples like checkers and chess.

