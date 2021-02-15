Welcome To The Future With Jay Allen: KFConsole

The KFConsole has arrived. Forged from the fires of the KFC ovens and built by Cooler Master from the ground up, there has never been a tastier way to experience the latest titles in stunning 4k, 240fps.

World’s First Built-In Chicken Chamber

Never risk letting your chicken go cold again thanks to the patented Chicken Chamber. Utilizing the systems natural heat and airflow system you can now focus on your gameplay and enjoy hot, crispy chicken between rounds.

Built & Designed By Cooler Master

At Cooler Master, we’re wired different. We go way beyond the outside of the box to deliver cutting-edge performance with a touch of class. Our expert Mod team, lead by the legendary Swedish craftsman “Timpelay”, set about building this awesome beast and boy did he deliver!

Only The Best

Housed in a custom Cooler Master NC100 chassis, we needed something small but mighty and that’s just what we got! At the heart of this beast of a machine is the Intel Nuc 9 Extreme Compute Element, keeping space down and driving performance that mere mortals could only dream of.

Never Miss A Shot

Discover a level of gameplay you didn’t know possible with Asus-powered graphics that runs buttery smooth, keeping tearing and frame drop a thing of the past. With a first-of-its-kind hot-swappable GPU slot, the KFC console will stay the most powerful console for generations to come.

Never Run Out Of Space For Games

Unleash the performance of PCIe NVMe speeds that are 6× faster. Boot games up in seconds and instantly access data while loading games. We’ve taken your data to the next level of performance, reliability, and efficiency with two Seagate® BarraCuda® 1TB SSD.

Get on your feet and enjoy the world of Virtual Reality while the smell of fresh chicken captures your senses. Ray Tracing: Rays of light individually simulated creating true to life shadows and reflections that will immerse you in selected games more than ever before.

Enjoy smooth and fluid high-frame-rate gameplay at up to 240fps for ALL games, with support for 240Hz output on 4k displays 4K TV Gaming: Enjoy your favorite games in Finger Clickin’ Good 4K quality on supported devices.

If you’d like to learn more about the KFConsole, you can click here!