Welcome To The Future With Jay Allen: Kroger Smart Cart

Kroger is experimenting with a high-tech grocery cart that lets shoppers scan items as they go and leave the store without waiting in a checkout line in its latest push to bring more automation into its stores.

The nation’s largest supermarket chain has introduced a line of “KroGo” shopping carts, which were developed by a New York City-based startup and Forbes 30 Under 30 honoree called Caper, at one of its stores in Cincinnati. Shoppers who elect to use the cart are offered a 5% discount on Kroger-branded items.

Grocery and convenience stores are beginning to experiment more with automated checkout technology, which promises to help move more shoppers through the store quickly, cut down on theft and labor costs and improve inventory management. Amazon set the stage with its ‘Just Walk Out’ technology, which leverages ceiling cameras and artificial intelligence to automatically detect items that a shopper picks up and puts in their cart. It’s deployed at 25 Amazon Go locations and also licensed to retailers. A slew of start-ups like Grabango, Standard Cognition and Zippin are rushing to offer similar technology to retailers.

Kroger, in signage at the front of the store, describes the carts as offering a faster checkout experience and limited contact with store employees, appealing to many shoppers during the pandemic. Depending on how the pilot goes, the carts could be expanded to more of Kroger’s 2,750 locations in the future.

If you’d like to read the full story on this from Forbes, you can click here!