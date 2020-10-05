Jay Allen

Welcome To The Future With Jay Allen: McDonald’s Fries Might Be The Cure To Baldness

By October 5, 2020 No Comments

A new study reveals a chemical found in McDonald’s French fries may be the cure for baldness. Scientists from Japan said the chemical is added to the fries in order to keep the cooking oil from frothing up.

When they tested that chemical on mice, scientists said, the mice regrew hair. Scientists said this is the first time they have mass produced what they are calling “hair follicle germs” with this method.

The next step would be try it on human skin cells. McDonald’s has not commented on the study at this time.

If you’d like to read the full article from ABC 7 Chicago, you can click here!

You May Also Like

Mornings with Rebecca & Burns

Urban Legends & The Church

Mornings with Rebecca & Burns
Mornings with Rebecca & BurnsOctober 5, 2020
Mornings with Rebecca & Burns

Daily Dilemma: What If It’s Your Boss Who Is Breaking The Rules?

Mornings with Rebecca & Burns
Mornings with Rebecca & BurnsOctober 2, 2020
Mornings with Rebecca & Burns

What God’s Provision Looks Like

Mornings with Rebecca & Burns
Mornings with Rebecca & BurnsOctober 2, 2020
X