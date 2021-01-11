Welcome To The Future With Jay Allen: Mercedes’ 56-in Hyperscreen

Mercedes-Benz is not sitting out the revolution in screen technology. As proof, the latest part of the automaker’s MBUX infotainment lineup is Hyperscreen. Just revealed ahead of the CES virtual technology show next week, it’s a three-screen setup that includes a screen for the front passenger, stretching across nearly the entire dashboard for a total screen span of 56 inches. The setup will first appear in the EQS, Mercedes’s electric sedan that is coming this spring.

Curving across the dashboard, the Hyperscreen uses an updated version of the MBUX infotainment system first introduced in 2018 in the A-class. It uses artificial intelligence to adapt the infotainment system to the user’s needs and habits featuring a “zero-layer interface,” meaning the user can reach features without having to scroll through menus or use voice commands. Instead, important apps are always available on the screen within the driver’s field of vision.

It won’t be until the MBUX Hyperscreen appears in the EQS that we’ll be able to see how the Hyperscreen fits into the cockpit of a vehicle, but from what was shown today, it’ll give the EQS an infotainment system to match its powertrain.

