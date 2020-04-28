Welcome To The Future With Jay Allen: Mushroom Canoe

Typically when you think of mushrooms, you’re thinking in the context of putting them in a salad or on a pizza, but making a boat out of it? How is that possible? Apparently this challenge is not too big for young Nebraska woman and student, Katy Ayers. However, the boat isn’t primarily what she thinks mushrooms should be used for as her purpose is to inform the public about the utility of fungi and mycelium to solve some of today’s most pressing climate problems.

In addition to their ability to break down harmful pollutants and chemicals, Ayers pointed out that mushrooms can be used for everything from household insulation to furniture to packaging, replacing plastics, Styrofoam, and other materials that are hard to recycle and harmful to the environment.

She told NBC recently, “There’s so much we can do with them beyond just food; it’s so limitless. They’re our biggest ally for helping the environment.”

Isn’t that absolutely cool? A college student is making such a difference in the world and of course, she is getting the recognition she deserves as well. If you’d like to read the full story from NBC, you can click here!