Welcome To The Future With Jay Allen: Mysterious Monolith Appears In Utah & Romania

A mysterious metal monolith has appeared in Romania this week after another similar structure found in the remote Utah desert was removed by an ‘unknown party’.

*Photo credit by Utah Department of Public Safety*

The shiny triangular pillar was found on Batca Doamnei Hill in the city of Piatra Neamt in northern Romania last Thursday.

It was spotted a few meters away from the well-known archaeological landmark the Petrodava Dacian Fortress, an fort built by the ancient Dacian people between 82 BC and AD 106.

The peculiar find comes after a similar monolith was found in the Utah desert with no explanation, sparking some speculation that it could have been the work of aliens, but is more likely the work of a prankster inspired by science fiction novel 2001: A Space Odyssey.

