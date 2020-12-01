Jay Allen

Welcome To The Future With Jay Allen: Mysterious Monolith Appears In Utah & Romania

By December 1, 2020 No Comments

A mysterious metal monolith has appeared in Romania this week after another similar structure found in the remote Utah desert was removed by an ‘unknown party’.

Mysterious Utah monolith has disappeared

*Photo credit by Utah Department of Public Safety*

The shiny triangular pillar was found on Batca Doamnei Hill in the city of Piatra Neamt in northern Romania last Thursday.

It was spotted a few meters away from the well-known archaeological landmark the Petrodava Dacian Fortress, an fort built by the ancient Dacian people between 82 BC and AD 106.

The peculiar find comes after a similar monolith was found in the Utah desert with no explanation, sparking some speculation that it could have been the work of aliens, but is more likely the work of a prankster inspired by science fiction novel 2001: A Space Odyssey.

Want to read more about this crazy story? You can read the original article here!

You May Also Like

Mornings with Rebecca & Burns

What Is Prophecy?

Mornings with Rebecca & Burns
Mornings with Rebecca & BurnsDecember 1, 2020
Mornings with Rebecca & Burns

Daily Dilemma: Should I Get My New Boyfriend A Christmas Gift?

Mornings with Rebecca & Burns
Mornings with Rebecca & BurnsDecember 1, 2020
Mornings with Rebecca & Burns

We Aren’t Waiting For A Baby

Mornings with Rebecca & Burns
Mornings with Rebecca & BurnsNovember 30, 2020
X