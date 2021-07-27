Welcome To The Future With Jay Allen: Padrone Computer Mouse Ring

No matter how sophisticated the trackpads on our laptops get, mice are still irreplaceable because of the high freedom of movement and speed they offer.

Padrone Ring is a small and nimble finger ring which can be used as a computer mouse. This ring mouse connects to any device over low-energy Bluetooth and supports a variety of clicking and scrolling gestures. More importantly, it comes in 12 different sizes and is waterproof, which means you can continue wearing it anywhere you go without worrying about breaking it or frying the internals.

This article was originally published by BeeBom.com and if you’d like to read the original article, you can click here!