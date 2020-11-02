Welcome To The Future With Jay Allen: Popeyes & Burger King Will Soon Predict Your Order

The parent company that owns Burger King, Popeyes and Tim Horton is inviting the robot takeover to the fast food race.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. announced Tuesday that it will roll out 40,000 new drive-thru screens at 10,000 restaurants that will, among several other advancements, guess what you’re hungry for.

Using “predictive selling” technology, the drive-thru screens will use factors including previous orders, regional weather patterns and the time of day to personalize special promotions.

Loyalty programs will customize menu options based on repeated orders. New technology will also allow for immediate, remote contactless payment that will let guests order and pay simultaneously.

