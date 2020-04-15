Welcome To The Future With Jay Allen: Putting Out Fires With Sound

It can bring you encouraging music and words of hope every single day but did you know that it can be used to stop fires in their tracks?

We’re all too familiar with what California has dealt with in terms of their forest fires and of course, the tragedy that took place in Australia just several months ago where a big portion of the continent was on fire. But now forest fires might have a new enemy to deal with that isn’t water: sound.

Here’s what Science Focus has to say about it:

“Forest fires could one day be dealt with by drones that would direct loud noises at the trees below. Since sound is made up of pressure waves, it can be used to disrupt the air surrounding a fire, essentially cutting off the supply of oxygen to the fuel. At the right frequency, the fire simply dies out, as researchers at George Mason University in Virginia recently demonstrated with their sonic extinguisher. Apparently, bass frequencies work best.”

Isn’t that incredible? With technology like this, we could see things like this built into stovetops, firetrucks, and helicopters to save thousands upon thousands of lives every year!