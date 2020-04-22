Welcome To The Future With Jay Allen: Repelling Mosquitoes With Music

We talked last week about how sound can put out fires, but did you also know that it can repel mosquitoes too? At least, there’s a specific type of music that is linked to preventing mosquitoes from feeding, but Rebecca and Burns say at this point, they would rather take the mosquito bite.

Here’s what 1,000 Life Hacks had to say about it:

“In 2019 an international team of researchers studying the effects of ambient noise on the mating habits of mosquitoes released its findings. The researchers found that Aedes agypti mosquitoes, often called yellow fever mosquitoes, were less likely to mate or feed while electronic dance music (EDM), or dubstep, was playing.”

Isn’t that crazy? While it’s cool, the article later stated that this probably wasn’t the best way to handle mosquito problems as there is no way to make sure that the right song is playing at the right place at the right time.