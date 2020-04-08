Welcome To The Future With Jay Allen: Self-Healing ‘Living Concrete’

I know I’m not the only one to feel like this but when you’re driving on the roadways, do you ever stop and think, “when in the world are these potholes going to get fixed?” Or maybe you have a road by your house that is desperately needing cracks to be fixed, well here is a solution that could be seen on all our roadways in the years to come!

Here is what a blog from Science Focus had to say about it:

“Scientists have developed what they call living concrete by using sand, gel, and bacteria.

Researchers said this building material has a structural load-bearing function, is capable of self-healing and is more environmentally friendly than concrete – which is the second most-consumed material on Earth after water.

The team from the University of Colorado Boulder believes their work paves the way for future building structures that could “heal their own cracks, suck up dangerous toxins from the air or even glow on command”.”