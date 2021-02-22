Jay Allen

Welcome To The Future With Jay Allen: Self-Healing Materials

By February 22, 2021 No Comments

Have you ever think of ‘what if your phone’s broken screen has heal/repair itself automatically just like your skin?’

Yeah, self-healing materials will help us to build self-repairing phones, gadgets, household appliances, or even architectural structures like buildings and bridges. And, prevent them from damages and cracks by aging.

What are self-healing materials?

Self-healing materials are quite similar to biological substances and behave like human skin. Since they are artificial or synthetically created, self-healing materials have a built-in ability to automatically repair damages to themselves without any external diagnosis or human intervention.

Self-healing materials are not a new concept, ancient Indians, Egyptians used this technology to build their houses, temples, and traditional structures to last through the ages thousands of years ago.

If you’d like to read more about it, click the original article here!

