Welcome To The Future With Jay Allen: Self-Healing Materials

Have you ever think of ‘what if your phone’s broken screen has heal/repair itself automatically just like your skin?’

Yeah, self-healing materials will help us to build self-repairing phones, gadgets, household appliances, or even architectural structures like buildings and bridges. And, prevent them from damages and cracks by aging.

What are self-healing materials?

Self-healing materials are quite similar to biological substances and behave like human skin. Since they are artificial or synthetically created, self-healing materials have a built-in ability to automatically repair damages to themselves without any external diagnosis or human intervention.

Self-healing materials are not a new concept, ancient Indians, Egyptians used this technology to build their houses, temples, and traditional structures to last through the ages thousands of years ago.

