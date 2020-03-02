Welcome To The Future With Jay Allen: Sign I-O Smart Gloves

In a world where we have so many different languages, we often forget about the people who simply can’t speak for themselves. Sign language is used by over 30 million people on this planet but the roadblock is that many of us are not familiar with sign language which prevents communication from occurring. With the new Sign I-O Smart Gloves though, that problem goes away completely! There are now gloves that are being made that can translate sign language on the spot for anyone who is signing while using them.

Here is a description from Wearable-Technologies.com:

Roy Allela, a 25-year-old Kenyan man has invented smart gloves that can convert hand gestures of sign language into audio speech. This innovation could change the lives of hearing-impaired people across the world. Dubbed Sign-IO, the gloves have sensors stitched to each finger. The sensors interpret the word being signed from the bend of the finger. Allela said challenges faced by his deaf niece inspired him to create the gloves. He also said that the speed at which the signs are vocalized is one of the most important aspects of the smart gloves: “My 6-year-old niece wears the gloves, pairs them to her phone or mine, then starts signing and I’m able to understand what she’s saying,” says Allela. “People speak at different speeds and it’s the same with people who sign – some are really fast, others are slow, so we integrated that into the mobile application so that it’s comfortable for anyone to use it.”

Isn’t that absolutely amazing? Technology has come so far in not only giving people more ways to connect, but it also has dramatically changed the way people with disabilities are able to live as roadblocks continue to become smaller and smaller as we look to make this world a better place.