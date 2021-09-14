Jay Allen

Welcome To The Future With Jay Allen: Smart Toilet

By September 14, 2021 No Comments

Smart toilets aren’t a new idea. The Japanese are renowned for having incredible toilets with posterior warming seats, built-in bidets and much more besides. The toilet of the future might go a step further by analyzing your leavings to check to illness.

Imagine how effective such a device could be at helping people catch signs of bowel cancer early on before it becomes a significant problem. It could also alert you to dietary issues or deficiencies that need rectifying to improve your health.

If you’d like to read more about this invention, you can click here!

