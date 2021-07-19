Welcome To The Future With Jay Allen: Solar Roadways

Solar Roadways is exactly what you’re thinking after reading the name. These are solar panels that can be used to pave roads, driveways, sidewalks, or any surface meant for walking. Solar wafers protected under thick layers of shatter-proof Gorilla Glass can be used to generate electricity from any surface. These modules come in hexagonal panels which makes replacement super easy.

Additionally, Solar Roadways panels can be programmed electronically to show specific markings on the road. The panels can generate enough heat to melt the snow and thus ensure easy walking or driving over them during winters. All of this while saving the Earth and Earth-dwellers from succumbing to the damage caused by greenhouse gases.

