Welcome To The Future With Jay Allen: Stain-Repellant Shirts

Growing up in Hong Kong, Ben Perkins lived in humidity. He regularly wore a white dress shirt for school functions, orchestra performances, and church activities. When he wasn’t wearing a dress shirt, he was wearing athletic clothing. On one particularly muggy and miserable day while wearing a white shirt he thought, “Why can’t I make a dress shirt out of athletic material?” And that is how the idea of &Collar was born.

After breaking bread, the company &Collar was officially formed in August of 2017. From the first meeting in a living room to running the company out of several different garages, they have always kept the goal of producing affordable apparel that will not only keep you comfortable but won’t break the bank.

And to top it all off, these shirts are stain-repellant which means if you have kids, this is a God-send. Plus, with each shirt that is made, it means that 15 plastic bottles are diverted from landfills so it’s great for the environment as well!

