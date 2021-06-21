Jay Allen

Welcome To The Future With Jay Allen: Sweat-Powered Smartwatches

By June 21, 2021 No Comments

Engineers at the University of Glasgow have developed a new type of flexible supercapacitor, which stores energy, replacing the electrolytes found in conventional batteries with sweat.

It can be fully charged with as little as 20 microlitres of fluid and is robust enough to survive 4,000 cycles of the types of flexes and bends it might encounter in use.

Sweat powered smartwatches

The device works by coating polyester cellulose cloth in a thin layer of a polymer, which acts as the supercapacitor’s electrode.

As the cloth absorbs its wearer’s sweat, the positive and negative ions in the sweat interact with the polymer’s surface, creating an electrochemical reaction which generates energy.

This article was originally published as a portion of an article from Science Focus. To read more about this, you can click here!

