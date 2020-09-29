Welcome To The Future With Jay Allen: The First Movie Filmed In Outer Space

Tom Cruise will officially take on his biggest stunt yet in October 2021 when he travels to outer space to film a new movie.

The Space Shuttle Almanac tweeted last week that Cruise would lead the first movie filmed in outer space on the International Space Station (ISS) is coming to fruition. The 58-year-old actor will be joined by “The Bourne Identity” director Doug Liman next year as part of Elon Musk’s Axiom SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule.

Together, they’ll head to the ISS and begin production on the first major movie ever shot in space. Although the movie doesn’t yet have a title or plot, it will mark Cruise’s most ambitious stunt in a decadeslong career of death-defying on-screen moves.

In past “Mission: Impossible” installments, Cruise performed daring stunts such as hanging off the side of a jet plane and scaling skyscrapers. However, it was previously reported that the project he’s blasting off the planet for is not related to the “Mission: Impossible” franchise, which is currently filming its seventh installment after Cruise personally paid for cast and crew to live on cruise ships amid the coronavirus pandemic.

