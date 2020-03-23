Welcome To The Future With Jay Allen: The Graze Autonomous Lawnmower

When the Roomba came out, did you think it was the coolest thing in the world? Wait until you see this!
Graze is building electric, autonomous lawnmower specifically for the commercial landscaping industry to counter labor shortages and rising wages in the US.
Reducing Labor Costs Increases Margins
Direct labor costs – 45% of the total revenue generated from lawn mowing. Graze eliminates 50% or more of the labor costs and 100% of the fuel costs.
Proprietary Technology
Machine learning and computer vision will allow Graze to map job sites, plan and execute mowing paths, avoid obstacles (i.e. trees, people), and collect and apply data to further optimize for precision and efficiency.
100% Electric & Solar Powered
Graze mowers are electric with boosted run times from solar panels. Customers will save significantly on fuel and maintenance costs and will be able to operate effectively and quietly at night.
Isn’t that one of the coolest things ever? If you’re somebody like me who dreads the idea of having to mow your lawn, this innovation is surely going to change your world.
