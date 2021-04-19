Welcome To The Future With Jay Allen: The Titan Arm

The Titan Arm is the work of a team from the University of Pennsylvania and is a strength-enhancing upper-body exoskeleton that’ll help you lift an extra 40 pounds. The Titan Arm is built to help rehabilitate people who’ve suffered serious arm injuries or strokes as well as provide some extra strength and protection for anyone who lifts heavy objects for a living.

To keep costs low, the Titan Arm uses 3D printing techniques allowing the prototype development costing to be reduced to £1200 (or $1600 U.S. Dollars). This, and the fact that the developers gained extra funding by winning the 2013 James Dyson Award, means that the Titan Arm may just become a commonplace sight in the near future.

If you’d like to read more about the Titan Arm, you can click here!