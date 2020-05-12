Welcome To The Future With Jay Allen: The U.S. Space Force

This edition of Welcome To The Future is very cool to Rebecca & Jay Allen specifically because of their fascination with space. Now as of Dec. 20th, 2019, the United States has launched a new division of the military, the U.S. Space Force.

The U.S. Space Force is a military service that organizes, trains, and equips space forces in order to protect U.S. and allied interests in space and to provide space capabilities to the joint force. USSF responsibilities will include developing military space professionals, acquiring military space systems, maturing the military doctrine for space power, and organizing space forces to present to our Combatant Commands.

To learn more about U.S. Space Force careers, visit here for more information.