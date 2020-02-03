Welcome To The Future With Jay Allen: The Windowless Plane

The way we travel is about to change forever as a company called CPI has created something that many think is a thing you’d see in sci-fi movies: a windowless plane.

Now I know what you’re thinking, “but I like the windows!” But what if I told you the whole plane was going to be full of windows? Well, not necessarily windows, but high-definition OLED screens that allow anyone to have a window seat!

Here is what CPI describes the windowless plane on their website:

“Imagine a cabin where the windows are display screens, relaying a choice of views from around the aircraft. If you’re not sitting in a window seat, your large seat-back display becomes your window on the world as well as a source of entertainment.

Supplement this with subtle cabin lighting from gently glowing walls and you create a unique travel environment. Screens that are ultra-thin, very light and highly flexible are integrated with the fuselage or the seatbacks with no unsightly, clumsy or heavy housings.”

Isn’t that so cool? If you’re somebody that hates flying then this might not be good news for you, but for the 3.1 billion people that fly worldwide every year, this plane looks incredible!