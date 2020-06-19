Welcome To The Future With Jay Allen: The World’s First Prescription Video Game?

Is this a dream come true for kids or what? It certainly looks to be that way as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has for the first time approved a video game for treating attention deficit hyperactivity disorder in children.

The FDA said this past Monday the game built by Boston-based Akili Interactive Labs can improve attention function for kids dealing with ADHD (Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder).

The game, called EndeavorRx, requires a prescription and is designed for children ages 8 to 12 with certain symptoms of ADHD. This is also history in the making because it will be the first time that the FDA has approved a digital therapy for improving ADHD symptoms while also being the first time it has authorized the marketing of it as well.

After conducting several studies on more than 600 children, the FDA gathered data through the game which involves a character traveling by hoverboard through a racecourse path. Due to the nature of the game, the sensory and motor tasks included are designed to help the patient improve cognitive functioning in the process of having fun engaging with the game.

Isn’t this absolutely incredible? All I can think of is what will they come up with next?