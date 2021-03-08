Welcome To The Future With Jay Allen: The World’s First Space Hotel

Those of us making grand post-pandemic travel plans might want to consider the final frontier as a destination. That’s because Orbital Assembly Corporation, a new construction company run by former pilot John Blincow, is planning to open a luxury space hotel by 2027. Voyager Station, as it’s being called, would accommodate 280 guests and 112 crew members while aiming to be the first commercial space hotel, upon completion.

The physics involved in sleeping within a space hotel is similar to spinning water in a bucket. Much in the same way one can spin a bucket in a circle, keeping the water inside of it, the space hotel would simulate gravity in a similar manner. This makes comfortable rooms and stylish bar experiences possible.

But, for many visitors who venture so far, feeling the weightlessness of space is a big part of the appeal. As such, the team plans to plate traditional ‘space food’ such as freeze dried ice cream in the hotel’s restaurant. There are plans for recreational activities such as basketball games where participants can soar higher due to the weightlessness of the environment. Perhaps only in outer space will LeBron James have competition.

For now, the space hotel isn’t commenting on its room rate, but comparing it to other proposed public space missions, it will like come at a steep cost. For example, Virgin Galactic plans to launch ordinary passengers into space at $250,000 per person, per trip. The team at Voyager Station, however, has already assured the public that they plan to eventually make a stay at the hotel something similar to buying a cruise ticket.

If you’d like to read the original article from Architectural Digest, click here!