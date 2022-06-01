Welcome To The Living Hope Podcast!

What we believe about God matters because it ultimately determines who we are and what we do in this life. As Christians, we need to be reminded daily of the hope that we have in Christ and when we live in light of that, our world is changed forever.

Join Jay Allen every weekday for The Living Hope Podcast as he takes a few minutes to unpack who God is, why He is good, and why we can trust Him. We promise that you’ll leave encouraged and inspired to move forward and grow in your faith.

