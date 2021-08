It is with great excitement that 90.9 KCBI announces Doug Hannah as the new co-host for the Morning Show! Doug has been a crucial member of the KCBI team for years and we couldn’t be more excited about how God will work through Doug & Rebecca every morning as they talk about what matters in life the most.

