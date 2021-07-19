We’re All Mad Down Here

I bet you have a movie that when you watch it, it just takes you right back to your childhood. For me, that is Alice in Wonderland and can I just say, that was just my favorite of the animated Disney movies. In fact, I can still watch it today and enjoy it as if I were a kid again. I also have read Lewis Carroll’s Alice in Wonderland and Alice Through the Looking Glass countless times as well and who knows, it probably will be some of my beach reading this summer when I go on vacation.

There is one scene in particular that I really love where it shows this encounter that Alice has with the Cheshire Cat.

Here’s what I love about this scene: it reminds me of us. Jeremiah 17:9 says:

“The heart is deceitful above all things and beyond cure. Who can understand it?”

In Romans 3:22-24, it says:

“This righteousness is given through faith in Jesus Christ to all who believe. There is no difference between Jew and Gentile, for all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God, and all are justified freely by his grace through the redemption that came by Christ Jesus.”

We have all fallen short of God’s standard. In other words, none of us know why we do the things we do. None of us can figure us out. It’s why we the enneagram is so popular as well as any of those other personality tests that we tend to put our hope in and seek all these answers from. We’re all broken and we’re not all mad, but we are all messy. I find so much comfort in knowing that God is the one who can figure our hearts out. God looks at you and He looks at me and He doesn’t need an enneagram to figure us out. He sees the hurts you can’t remember that cause the behavior you can’t explain. He chased you down and captivated you while you were in the midst of rebelling against Him. So I think that’s good news today to remember that you are loved and that it doesn’t depend on your behavior.